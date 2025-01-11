WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra taking off Karan Johar’s jacket during ramp walk and posing with him is nothing but pure bromance

Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most talked-about stars, has captivated audiences not only with his stellar performances but also with his charm and humor. Recently, he stole the spotlight during a ramp walk with filmmaker Karan Johar, where their playful camaraderie was on full display. In a fun twist, Sidharth humorously removed Karan's jacket mid-walk and posed with it—an adorable moment of bromance that captured everyone's attention.

A viral video is taking over the Internet, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar strutting down the ramp in style. The duo nailed their looks and posed effortlessly for the cameras, but the real showstopper is their playful camaraderie.

In a hilarious moment, the Yodha actor mischievously takes off the filmmaker’s jacket mid-walk and strikes a pose with it, refusing to give it back. This pure bromance moment is lighting up the Internet and is easily the best thing you’ll see today!

Sidharth looke dapper in a navy blue satin blazer paired with an open shirt and trousers, bringing a regal yet contemporary flair to the runway.

Joining him was the fashion-forward Karan Johar, who made a statement in an all-white ensemble. His white satin shirt and trousers were complemented by a sleek blazer trench, accessorized with a dazzling diamond necklace and an emerald brooch, creating a look of refined elegance.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, starring alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He has an exciting slate ahead, with projects like VVAN – Force of the Forest from Balaji Telefilms and Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor under Maddock Films.

