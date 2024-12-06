When Aamir Khan thought Ranbir Kapoor was ‘pulling his leg’ because of THIS reason; 'It is very strange that some...'

Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, has always been fairly critical and honest about his films and performances. Recently, the actor shared how he is surprised when some of his films that aren't his personal favorites are liked more by the audiences. To explain it, he shared an incident involving actor Ranbir Kapoor, who liked his film 1990 Awwal Number, which he isn't fond of.

In a candid interview with BBC Asian Network, Aamir Khan discussed his opinions on his films and cited examples of his popular films Ishq and Awwal Number. The actor cited a unique incident involving Ranbir Kapoor, who once shared that he was a big fan of Aamir's film Awwal Number, directed by legendary Dev Anand, who also played a significant role in the film.

Recalling the incident, he said, "It is very strange that some of my films that I don't like very much I find that some people really love them. For example, Ranbir Kapoor is a huge fan of Awwal Number and I am not really happy with that film at all. I mean, I have been a great fan of Dev Saab. But I am not very happy with the film."

At first, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor felt Kapoor was teasing him since the film didn't perform well at the box office. However, the animal actor then narrated every scene and dialogue in the film, which made Khan realize his true admiration. Ranbir further added that he watched the movie as a kid, and it is among his favorites.

Similarly, the Dangal actor discussed his popular 1997 comedy-drama film Ishq. The actor noted that there was a lot of reshooting of scenes done in the film, and he enjoyed the filming experience. However, he isn't fond of it. Khan said, "It was fun to do, and I am glad that people enjoyed it. It was a mad journey, and it was successful, but it was not one of my favorite films."

Despite his reservations, the film has become iconic over time due to its humorous storyline, memorable scenes, and popular dialogues. It also starred Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol.

On the other hand, Awwal Number, released in 1990, was an Indian sports action film. It was one of Aamir's initial movies, produced and directed by Dev Anand. It featured Dev Anand, Aamir Khan, Ekta Sohini, Aditya Pancholi, and Neeta Puri in significant roles.

