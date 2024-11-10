Did Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn hint at Ishq 2? Actors recall having fun on the sets of film also starring Kajol, Juhi Chawla

Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn, who debuted in Bollywood during the 90s, shared a great on-screen chemistry in their 1997 film Ishq. Recently, the stars attended a film event in the city together and expressed their desire to star in the film's sequel, Ishq 2. At the same time, they shared some wonderful memories from their shooting experience for their hit film starring Kajol and Juhi Chawla.

On November 9, 2024, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan attended the muhurat ceremony of Milap Zaveri's next film, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, in Mumbai. After a long time, Khan and Devgn were spotted together at an event, and the photos and videos from the event immediately reminded fans of their 1997 film Ishq.

Even the stars could relate to it and discuss it. In a later interaction with the media at the event, the Dangal actor shared that they don't often meet, but whenever they do, it's warm. He also mentioned that he was happy to see Ajay and admires him as a person.

On the other hand, the Singham Again actor said, "I was just telling him we had so much fun on the set of Ishq, we should do another one." Aamir Khan agreed with the actor and said, "We should yaar." Their statements were met with appreciation and loud cheers from the audience present at the event.

Further, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor recalled that while shooting for a special sequence involving a chimpanzee, he was attacked by the animal behind-the-scenes, and Ajay saved him. The Tanhaji actor quickly chimed in and explained that Aamir provoked the animal first, but they enjoyed working together in the film.

For those unaware, the 1997 hit film Ishq starred Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol in the lead roles. Indra Kumar directed it and it became the third highest-grossing film of that year.

