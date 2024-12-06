Aamir Khan disagrees with Shah Rukh Khan's views on why Indian films don't make it to Oscars; says 'Lagaan proves that a film with songs...'

Aamir Khan has been running the Oscar campaign for his film Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) on global platforms. Recently, the actor discussed his views on why Indian films don't often make it to Oscar nominations and explained that a big reason for this is the high competition from movies across different countries. He also disagreed with Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier mentioned that Indian films need to align with international filmmaking formats to secure the nomination. Aamir Khan cited the example of his Lagaan, which was made in Indian filmmaking style yet secured a nomination.

Aamir Khan sat down with BBC News Asian Network and discussed the lack of nominations secured by Indian films at the Oscars. Aamir Khan elaborated that, unlike the Best Film Category, the Best International Feature category at the Oscars has intense competition with good films from countries like Iran, Germany, and France, known for their exceptional cinemas.

He also explained that there is strong competition for a single film with other Indian movies and at the next level with other exceptional 80+ entries from different countries. Consequently, he believes it's not easy to be selected at different levels, but it's a big achievement when a film does so.

At this moment, the host showed Shah Rukh Khan's throwback interview where the superstar shared his views on the same question and mentioned Aamir's Lagaan was a 'combination of an art and commercial film together,' which was a vital reason why it secured an Oscar nomination. King Khan admitted that Indian films must align with international film formats, such as moving away from song-heavy and lengthy run times.

However, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor immediately disagreed with SRK's views and said, "No, I don't agree. Because Lagaan was three hours and 42 minutes long, and it had six songs. And it got nominated. To get nominated, the members really have to love your film. Lagaan proves that a film with songs, which is also very long, is not a problem for the Academy members."

Aamir Khan, also known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, noted that a film's emotional impact and quality are two vital parameters for increasing its chance for success at the Oscars. For those unaware, only three films, Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan, have been nominated in the International Feature category at the Oscars, and the Aamir starrer was the last to do so.

