Over the years, Excel Entertainment has created successful franchises like Don and Fukrey. That’s not all. There has been a constant demand from the audiences about a sequel to the Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla for celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, Farhan Akhtar was asked about the possibilities of a sequel to the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

“We hope Zoya Akhtar comes up with ZNMD 2”

Farhan joked to start with. He laughed, “We have already used the term Dobara in our title, so what should we call the part two? We have the story but not the title and hence we are stuck. It’s has happened first time in the history of filmmaking.” He however went into the serious tone then and gave an earnest update to all the fans of this Hrithik Roshan-led slice-of-life drama.

“We all want the sequel to happen as it’s a loved film. We are often asked about the part two of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as the audiences have owned the film. We all hope that Zoya will come up with something for the sequel. It’s her brainchild, so we hope.”

“Lakshya is a story of the ultimate sacrifice”

Farhan also opened up about the possibility of making Lakshya with the aim to reach the peak in a backdrop apart from the Indian Army. “A coming-of-age story can be set against any backdrop, but Karan Shergill’s story can’t be made in a backdrop apart from the Indian Army as it’s the story of an ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

Advertisement

Farhan’s producer partner, Ritesh Sidhwani meanwhile confirmed that Excel Entertainment is looking to make Madgaon Express 2 in the near future. “It will be made for sure, as that’s the intent. Kunal Kemmu is the right person to answer the question about the timelines for Madgaon Express.”

Watch the full conversation with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Atlee and Sun Pictures in talks for a mega two hero actioner – All you need to know