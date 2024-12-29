When Mika Singh mistakenly took Aamir Khan’s Limousine and suite during world tour with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji; here’s how superstar reacted

Renowned singer Mika Singh has been the powerful voice behind many superhit tracks for numerous big ventures. He is also known for his fearless and unpretentious behavior. Recently, the Mauja Hi Mauja singer remembered his world tour with Aamir Khan when he mistakenly took his Limousine and suite, but the superstar didn't make any fuss about it.

During a recent conversation on the YouTube channel Kadak, Mika Singh shared that he was offered a world tour in 1999 while he was new to the industry. The tour included Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Akshaye Khanna, and Twinkle Khanna. The singer highlighted on it being a big deal as he was new and didn't have much knowledge about the industry back then.

"While we were touring in the USA, I stepped out of the airport and saw a limousine parked outside," he remembered. The singer further shared that Sunidhi Chauhan, who was also relatively new, accompanied by her father, was also there. He noted that she was quite nervous and conscious as she also didn't know much about Bollywood then.

"I just asked Sunidhi and her father to get into the Limousine with me, and we drove to the hotel. It turned out that the car was actually meant for Aamir Khan," shared the singer. While it wasn't all after Mika reached the hotel, two rooms had been booked under Aamir's name, and Singh took the keys to the suite and made himself comfortable there.

"Aamir is very sweet," Mika said, recalling his fondest memory with the Sitaare Zameen Par actor. "After some time, Aamir came and knocked on the door. When I opened it, he asked if it was my room. I confidently said, 'Yes.' He didn't make a fuss—he just went to the other room and stayed there. Aamir was so humble about the whole situation," he stated.

Mika further noted that the superstar insisted that the singer be given 20 minutes to perform instead of 10, which was later followed by 30 minutes.

Notably, Mika Singh, known for songs like Aaj Ki Party and Jumme Ki Raat, among others, collaborated with Aamir Khan on Secret Superstar's song Sexy Baliye.

