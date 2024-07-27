Ranbir Kapoor says Salman Khan has ‘mischievous childlike quality’; reveals things he’d pick from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors of this generation. He has shown his acting prowess in movies such as Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Sanju, Animal, Brahmastra, Barfi, Wake Up Sid, and more. The actor recently sat down for an interview with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath on the latter's YouTube channel.

Ranbir opened up various subjects while speaking to Nikhil. In the same interview, he also discussed the three Khans of Bollywood—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. He expressed one thing he would like to pick from each Khan.

Ranbir on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan

In the interview, Ranbir said that he would like to pick Aamir Khan’s work ethic from him as he has seen him working and he works a lot. “He’s laborious, and he does the work,” Ranbir said about Aamir.

Then, Ranbir added that he loves Shah Rukh Khan’s giving nature and how he makes people feel like they are the only person in the world. He said, “He does this to everyone he meets. Initially, I tried doing it but it’s not possible.”

Ranbir then added that he likes many things about Salman Khan that he doesn’t talk about often. However, he appreciated Salman’s mischievous, childlike nature. “A Lot of people who don’t know him can get confused that he is trying to bully you or something, but he’s got a childlike quality,” said Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Workfront

Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Lord Ram. Shooting is underway for the movie. Ramayana also has Sai Pallavi in the pivotal role. Sunny Deol and Yash are among others who are in the lead roles in the film.

Also, Ranbir will be seen with his wife, Alia Bhatt, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project, Love & War. The movie also has Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, and it is a love triangle set against the backdrop of war. The film will be released on Christmas 2025.

Earlier, Ranbir was seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The movie also features Rashmika Mandana, Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles.

