Box Office: Revisiting the top 5 highest opening Salman Khan films in his career

Salman Khan’s much awaited mass entertainer Sikandar, touted to be the big screen comeback of Salman, was officially released in theatres on 30 March 2025. As the film opened to a decent note despite a not so good underwhelming response from the reviewers, the film collected Rs 24 crores on its opening. Though it's not any close to the biggest box office openers of Salman Khan’s career, let’s take a look at the top 5 highest opening day grossers of Salman Khan at the box office and revisit the peak of hype and craze for Salman Khan films:

1. Bharat

The 2019 released drama film Bharat marked the third and the final collaboration of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s popular actor-director duo. The film was a Eid release and became the highest grossing film with an opening of Rs 41.5 crore India Nett. The film also featured Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover among its ensemble cast.

2. Tiger 3

Tiger 3 was the much awaited third installment of Salman Khan’s popular Tiger film series from YRF’s Spy Universe. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is currently the second highest opener of Salman Khan’s career with a day 1 collection of Rs 40.75 crore India nett.

3. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo marked the lavish comeback of Salman Khan with Sooraj Barjatya on the silver screen. The film featured an ensemble cast of Salman alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Deepak Dobriyal, Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and several others. The film opened with Rs 39.25 crore India nett at the box office.

4. Sultan

Salman Khan’s iconic sports drama Sultan featured him alongside Anushka Sharma and Randeep Hooda in the film. It was the first collaboration of Salman with director Ali Abbas Zafar which became a huge blockbuster. The film collected Rs 36.5 crore on its Day 1 at the box office.

5. Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai was the sequel to Salman Khan’s memorable action thriller Ek Tha Tiger from the YRF Spy Universe. This film was also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, co-starring Katrina Kaif alongside Salman. It collected Rs 34.25 crore India nett on its opening day.

Sikandar in Cinemas

Sikandar is currently running in theatres worldwide. It is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

