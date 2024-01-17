Who is 12th Fail IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's real-life Pritam Pandey? All you need to know

The touching film 12th Fail by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has gained a growing number of fans on the OTT platform. The movie, based on IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma's real-life story from Anurag Pathak's bestselling book, portrays Sharma overcoming financial and personal challenges to pass the UPSC test on his fourth attempt and become an IPS officer. Considering that 12th Fail is inspired by a true story, viewers might wonder if Pritam's character is based on someone from Sharma's actual life.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma opens up on his friendship with Anurag Pathak

A lot has been discussed about the portrayals of Manoj and Shraddha in the movie, highlighting how they motivate each other. However, it's important to acknowledge another character who played a crucial role in supporting Manoj. Pritam Pandey, portrayed by Anant Joshi, is a key figure in Manoj's journey and serves as a guiding force as Sharma strives to succeed in passing his UPSC exam.

During a recent interaction with Lallantop, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma shared thoughts about Anurag Pathak, the author of the novel inspired by his life and his closest friend. Sharma praised Pathak as the epitome of friendship, recalling instances of Pathak's unwavering support during challenging moments. Sharma's portrayal of Pathak's significance in his life closely resembles the role of Pritam Pandey from the movie.

He said, “Anurag is one such friend who has been there and supported me in life like no one else could ever. He is the definition of the word friendship.” Sharma emphasized the significant impact Pathak had on his life journey while he was striving to achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer. Sharma amusingly recalled their shared past during their time in Delhi, mentioning, “He was the one getting money from home. I had nothing on me. But he would give me his wallet and then ask me for Rs 8 of his own money to buy Chow Mein.”

