In the glamorous industry of Bollywood, actors work hard to leave a lasting impression. Fame isn't handed out overnight; it's earned through years of perseverance and dedication. Every year, new actors get a chance to pursue their dreams in the industry. Many of today’s top Bollywood celebrities started their careers in television.

Today’s spotlight is on an actor who first found success with the TV show Balika Vadhu, later starred in several web series and movies and is now enjoying the success he always dreamed of.

The actor is none other than Vikrant Massey. He is currently basking in the success of 12th Fail. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film also stars Medha Shankr.

Vikrant's journey to establish himself in Bollywood is as fascinating as his talent, and his captivating performances have firmly secured his position in the industry. Let’s take a look at his journey from being a TV star to becoming a Bollywood star.

Vikrant Massey’s early life and television stardom

Vikrant Massey, born on April 3, 1987, made his acting debut in 2007 with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom on Disney Channel India. With training in contemporary and jazz dance, Vikrant also worked with Shiamak Davar as a choreographer on the show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

This early step led to roles in television series such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, among others.

It was his portrayal of the supportive husband, Shyam Singh, in Balika Vadhu that earned him widespread recognition. Massey's transition from television to cinema was marked by his Bollywood debut in Lootera, where he showcased his versatility as Dev.

Vikrant Massey’s transition to Bollywood

Subsequently, he starred in diverse movies including Dil Dhadakne Do a film that featured Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

A decade after his debut film, Vikrant Massey reached a career peak with 12th Fail. The film was initially released theatrically in 2023 and later on Disney+ Hotstar. It marked a significant moment in Massey's career, portraying Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer, with Medha Shankr playing IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi.

The movie depicts the struggles of UPSC exam aspirants and serves as a biographical drama about Manoj Kumar Sharma. The movie 12th Fail has been submitted as an independent nomination for the Oscars 2024.

About Vikrant Massey’s personal life

Speaking about his personal life and family, the actor became engaged to Sheetal Thakur in November 2019. They officially tied the knot on 14 February 2022 and celebrated with a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on 18 February 2022.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who is Bollywood superstar's brother, appeared as junior artist in 3 Idiots before making it big in TV world