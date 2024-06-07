Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur gives cutesy peek into their first holiday with son Vardaan; PICS

Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their son, Vardaan, into the world on February 7, 2024. Recently, the couple embarked on their first vacation with their little one, and they couldn't resist sharing some incredible moments from their getaway.

Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur drops pics with son Vardaan

Sheetal Thakur took to Instagram today, June 7, to share breathtaking moments from their first family holiday with their son. She exuded elegance in a radiant blue printed dress in the first snapshot, showcasing a post-pregnancy glow. The second image captured her son's tiny legs during their flight journey.

The other photos depict tender moments, with Sheetal pushing her son in a stroller, enjoying serene river views, and bonding with dad Vikrant Massey in the park. She also treated followers to a heartfelt selfie from the flight, cradling her baby under a cover alongside Vikrant.

Accompanying the stunning snapshots, Sheetal captioned them with a reflective thought, “Isn’t it wild to think that in a decade we’ll look back at our present day and think, 'Wow, those were simpler times.'”

Sheetal drops Vardaan’s first pics with Vikrant

Earlier, Sheetal took to Instagram to share heartwarming snapshots of her husband Vikrant and their son Vardaan, captioning the post, "Life lately." The first image captures Vikrant holding his son tenderly against a stunning sunset backdrop.

In the following picture, he is seen playing with their son, his face obscured from view. Another photo showcases Vardaan joyfully playing on the floor, cherishing every moment of his playful escapades.

Vikrant Massey also celebrated his son's arrival by getting Vardaan's name tattooed on his hand. He shared a close-up of his arm adorned with the tattoo, along with the date of Vardaan's birth, as a heartfelt tribute to his little one.

