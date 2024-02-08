Yami Gautam on ‘mentally taxing’ pregnancy journey at Article 370 trailer launch; jokes about writing thesis

In a joyous revelation, actor Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar are set to embrace parenthood, expecting their first child after three years of marriage. Yami, currently five months pregnant, shared the exciting news during the launch of the trailer for her upcoming film, Article 370. Opening up about her experience of filming during pregnancy, the couple anticipates the arrival of their baby later this year, adding a new chapter to their journey together.

It’s mentally taxing: Yami

In jest, Yami Gautam playfully mentioned her potential ability to craft a thesis on working during pregnancy but acknowledged the mental tax it takes. She expressed, "Plus the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I don’t know what I would’ve done if Aditya wasn’t by my side."

Highlighting her sense of professional duty, she emphasized feeling a 'responsibility as an actor' to complete the film. Yami underscored the secrecy surrounding her pregnancy during shooting, expressing gratitude to the doctors who discreetly monitored her while filming the remaining portions.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar at Article 370 trailer launch:

About Article 370

Article 370 promises an engaging storyline rooted in real events that shaped Kashmir's fate, as per a press release. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of countering terrorism in Kashmir by nullifying Article 370. The pivotal decision by the Central government on August 5, 2019, to revoke Article 370 significantly altered the status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, ultimately resulting in its division into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Yami Gautam takes on the role of a NIA agent combating terrorism, showcasing her intensity in the trailer. Following her noteworthy performance in OMG 2, she seems poised for another memorable act. Apart from Yami, Priyamani excels in her character, while Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar captivate instantly in their portrayals as the Prime Minister and Home Minister, respectively.

