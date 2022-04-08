Yami Gautam recalls being told 'lehenga isn't for you': Some high-end designers don’t give you their outfits

Yami Gautam is one of the most promising actresses we have in today’s times. She has given us some amazing films and it is always a visual treat to watch her on the silver screen. Well, the actress was last seen in A Thursday and her performance was highly appreciated. Her latest Dasvi was just released and this film has been getting mixed reviews till now. Dasvi also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrit Kaur along with her. Well, in a recent interview with Indian Express, Yami opened her heart out about a lot of things and one of them was why she chose to drape her mother’s saree on her wedding day.

Talking about her wedding Yami Gautam said that her wedding was an extension of her personality and she feels she is lucky because even Aditya Dhar feels the same way. The actress quipped that on your wedding day, you are supposed to do whatever makes you happy and that no one should dictate that for you. Talking about the designers in our industry the actress said that she has had the privilege to lean on some really good designers but further revealed that even in the fashion industry some designers will not give you their outfit because you are so and so.

Recalling an incident that happened with her, Yami Gautam said, “I remember I heard that about myself once. That person said, ‘No, that lehenga is not for you’, and I was like ‘What, why?!’, and they said, ‘No, just doesn’t work with that designer’. It was so mean. I don’t understand what the criteria is, how can you make someone feel so bad? But its not true for all designers, some of them are really good with their work and their attitude, but there is always a rotten apple.”

Yami revealed that this was the incident after which she decided that she will never allow anyone to make her feel bad about herself. And she had it in her head that when it will be her special day, it is going to be her way. She always had it in her mind that she would be wearing her mother’s saree on her special day because of the way she feels connected with that emotion.

