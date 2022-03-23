EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam says shooting films continuously cannot be an excuse to not perform 100 percent.

Yami Gautam has been on a roll. After making some solid noise with her performance in A Thursday, the actress will next be seen in Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan. The trailer of Dasvi dropped today and Yami in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla spoke about enjoying the great professional space she is in currently.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Yami was asked about working on back to back film. For the unversed, in 2021, Yami finished shooting for Dasvi and quickly hopped on to the sets of A Thursday. With barely a day's gap, the actress had to slip into an entirely new character. When asked about how that process was, Yami said, "I still feel like I'm jumping from some place to another. My mind is still jumping."

The actress added, "It was actually around this time last year that I was shooting for Dasvi in Agra, inside the jail. And then came back and went to A Thursday's set. So, because I was waiting for all these opportunities all my life and they all came together, that cannot be an excuse to not give my character a 100 per cent. Or, when you see the character, you shouldn't feel like it's similar."

Take a look at Yami Gautam's exclusive Pinkvilla interview:

