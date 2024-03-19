Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: OMG 2 wins Best Film Popular, 12th Fail bags Best Film Jury

The most-awaited event of the year, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is here. The prestigious award ceremony that honors the best in cinema took place today, March 18. While many talented artists were bestowed with the awards for their contribution to the Hindi cinema, two films were rewarded in the Best Film Popular and Best Film Jury category. Read on to know if your favorite movie won or not.

OMG 2 and 12th Fail wins the award for Best Film at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

The third season of the celebrated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was hosted at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Many popular faces of B-town were spotted at the TRENDS Walk of Fame out of which several of them returned with a trophy in their hands. Among them was the team of the films OMG 2 and 12th Fail who were rewarded the accolade in the Best Film category. While Akshay Kumar led OMG 2, helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 won in the Best Film Popular category, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, led by Vikrant Massey, bagged the trophy in the Best Film Jury category.

In the Best Film category, a total of six films were nominated out of which these two got lucky to win the honor. The other four films were Ghoomer, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sam Bahadur, and The Kerala Story.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani win the Best Actor Male and Female (Popular) award

At the most-anticipated award ceremony, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor Popular in the male category while Kiara Advani won big at the Best Actor Popular female category. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor also got awarded for their acting skills and won the Best Actor OTT award.

As for the directors of B-town, the Best Director Popular went to Atlee and the Best Director Jury went to Karan Johar. In the OTT category, debutant director Shiv Rawail won the Best Director accolade for The Railway Men.

