Yodha: Karan Johar confirms 'unique' trailer launch for Sidharth Malhotra’s action-packed venture on Feb 29

Promotions are currently hitting full throttle for the highly awaited action-packed film Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Following the release of the teaser and the debut song from the album, the anticipation is mounting for the unveiling of the trailer. Producer Karan Johar has recently confirmed a unique trailer launch, scheduled to take place on February 29th.

Today, filmmaker Karan Johar treated fans to a live session on Instagram, engaging in a lively interaction and sharing insights into his upcoming projects. Among the topics discussed was the film Yodha, slated for a theatrical release soon. Karan delved into details about the trailer launch, scheduled to take place in just three days on February 29th.

Describing it as a "unique" event, he hinted that it won't be your usual meet-and-greet affair. He assured fans of an enjoyable and fun-filled experience akin to the grand poster reveal that took place in the sky earlier.

Earlier today, the 3-day trailer countdown poster of Yodha was unveiled, featuring Sidharth Malhotra in his commando avatar, armed and poised amidst the chaos of a burning aircraft cabin, adorned with dust and battle scars. The striking poster posed the intriguing question, "Rogue or Rescuer?" In the caption accompanying the poster, Sidharth shared, “Up in the sky, between the turbulence, Yodha prepares for action! #YodhaTrailer out on Feb 29th!”

More about Sidharth Malhotra's film Yodha

In addition to Sidharth Malhotra, the film features actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles. The first song of the soundtrack, titled Zindagi Tere Naam, has been beautifully captured on screen with Sidharth and Raashii, offering a romantic melody to enchant the audience. Yodha presents a captivating storyline revolving around a high-stakes hijacking.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie is presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in collaboration with Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Produced by the team of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, it is set to hit the big screens on March 15, 2024.

