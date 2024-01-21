Park Shin Hye felt 'nervous' returning to acting after 3 years for Doctor Slump with Park Hyung Sik

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik are all set to grace the small screen with their upcoming romantic comedy drama titled Doctor Slump. This is the second time the duo is collaborating for a show since their 2013 drama, The Heirs. It also marks actress Park Shin Hye’s comeback to K-dramas after 3 years. In a recent interview, the leading actors spoke about their reunion after 11 years, their chemistry on the new show and a lot more.

For the uninitiated, Doctor Slump is a medical drama that revolves around two students who used to be rivals in school. Destiny brings them together as adults when both the individuals are going through a low phase in life and they end up becoming each other’s strength. The show is slated to premiere every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC from January 27 onwards.

Park Shin Hye reveals being 'nervous' as she returns to K-dramas to after 3 years

Actress Park Shin Hye has been away from the public eye since she got married in 2022 and was blessed with a baby boy the same year. She was last seen in a fantasy-action thriller drama Sisyphus: The Myth, which aired in 2021. In an interaction with Elle, Park Shin Hye spoke about returning to the small screen with Doctor Slump after a gap of three years. She said, “Every time I start a new project, I always feel a bit nervous, and I think it’s pretty much the same this time as well.”

Shedding light on the respective characters, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye both highlighted that they were drawn to the script because it’s the story of everyone’s life. They mentioned that the show is about the daily grind that takes a toll on people. Park Hyung Sik added, “I hope that by watching Doctor Slump, people will feel comforted by the idea that it’s not just them who are struggling to make ends meet; everyone is living like that.”

In the show, Park Hyung Sik will portray Yeo Jung Woo, a successful plastic surgeon who hits rock bottom due a strange medical accident. Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye will assume the role of Nam Ha Neul, a workaholic anesthesiologist who has reached a stage where she wants to rebuild her life.

Explaining more about her role Nam Ha Neul who deals with burnout syndrome, Park Shin Hye stated, “I think it can happen to anyone. Even if a person looks fine on the outside, they may not be feeling okay on the inside.”

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik talks about reuniting after 11 years since The Heirs

In 2013, Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik starred in the popular high-school romance drama The Heirs. Even though the actors were not cast opposite each other, they did have some scenes together in the drama. Fans are excited to see the chemistry between the duo in the forthcoming drama as the main leads.

During the recent interaction, Park Shin Hye reminisced about the times she shot for the drama, The Heirs, with Park Hyung Sik. She revealed that she was surprised how well managed his hectic schedule and never frowned on set. Speaking further, she said, “His personality is still as great as ever. He’s open to listen to others' opinions and is really comfortable to work with.”

Park Hyung Sik, on the other hand, shared that 2013 was the most hectic year of his life since he was shooting for a variety show called Real Men, his former K-pop group ZE:A’s touring schedule, and more. He could only focus on his acting back then. But he went on to say that he was very impressed with Park Shin Hye’s performance in Doctor Slump. He appreciated how she nicely gets into the skin of the character when a scene starts. He added that he has learnt a lot from watching her perform on-screen.

