EXCLUSIVE: PENTAGON talks IN:VITE U, pressure to excel, Jinho’s return & plans for the future

“You got me feelin’ like” and with a snap the beat breaks into another highly vocally influenced beat led by the oldest member of PENTAGON, Jinho who makes his spellbinding return to the world of K-pop after serving in the military. The main vocalist takes charge of the group and his presence is much-welcome to the other members who look up to him as is very evident during their session with us.

PENTAGON carries years upon years of unsparing sound that has upheld their names as some of the most regarded creators in the K-pop industry. A group that is known to bet its everything with each comeback, their accolades have also lined-up with grace, the celebrations- just as tear-ridden and wild as you would expect from the nine boys who debuted in late 2016 under the legacy of CUBE Entertainment.

January 2022 brings them well into their pivotal sixth year of being together and double as many releases. ‘IN:VITE U’- their twelfth EP houses 6 starkly individualistic pieces of music ranging from energetic pop, R&B to sounds of opera woven into their heavenly vocals and an ever-present strength on the rap. The album is a perfect representation of what PENTAGON brings to the table, i.e. inherent diversity, unabating talent, breathtaking visuals and a want to succeed.

The latter of which comes with the resolute support of their fandom, UNIVERSE. The relationship between the group and its fans is one for the books. Grateful as ever, the members declare their love and affection for their worldwide supporters who have brought them fortune in multiple ways- the latest being their first music show win on a public broadcasting channel, a win they desired for long and holds a special place in their heart.

The nine-member powerhouse has got the better of every hurdle in their way, returning with more impressive takes on love, life and solitude. Speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, sans member Hui who is serving in the military, they broke down their self-expectations, rainbow-full of music, their kinship and the path ahead. Read below.

Congratulations on making a return with your dozenth EP. Please tell us about how you feel after coming so far.

JINHO: I think this is possible thanks to UNIVERSE, who always love us no matter what. Stay well, and I love you.

HONGSEOK: We wouldn’t have been able to come this far without UNIVERSE’s constant interest and love. Our driving force is UNIVERSE. I love you, UNIVERSE.

SHINWON: PENTAGON has come back with more professionalism. Please look forward to us!

YEOONE: I can’t believe it’s our 12th mini-album, and thank you to our staff who helped us through the way, and to UNIVERSE who loves us.

YANAN: I am so happy promoting. We will work harder to show you a better side of us.

YUTO: Thank you to our company, staff, and UNIVERSE, who helped make our 12th album possible.

KINO: It wasn’t as short or long as I thought. It has been a lot of work, but I have no regrets because we have improved so much. I am looking forward to the future.

WOOSEOK: This album is made out of hard work and sincerity. Please enjoy it, and it can be said that through this album, you can look forward to PENTAGON more in the future.

A milestone in itself, what does the release of this album signify for PENTAGON and why is it special?

HONGSEOK: I think the new concept that we haven’t shown before and the maturity that PENTAGON has infused over the past 5 years has been put into this album well. It’s special because we wanted a change, and we have succeeded in changing.

YEOONE: I think this album will turn PENTAGON from boys to men.

‘Feelin Like’ has a very distinct sound and the choreography for it is just as memorable. What are your favourite aspects from the song or the music video?

YANAN: SHINWON’s part in the video turned out great. That’s my favorite part.

YUTO: I like the part when I rap with WOOSEOK.

You have previously mentioned how this album is like a chameleon. Which colour do you think describes each song on this album and why?

KINO: Each song has a different color. I think it would be better for listeners to decide as they feel rather than defining a color.

WOOSEOK: ‘Feelin’ Like’ is a sharp silver color, ‘One Shot’ is a sand color that reminds me of the wilderness, ‘The Game’ is black, a dark atmosphere, ‘Call My Name’ is blue with a cool melody, ‘Sparkling Night’ is pink as in love, and ‘Bad’ is black and white that reminds you of goodbye.

With a lot of self-production underway for PENTAGON, what is the most difficult part about working on your own albums? How do you try to ease the pressure?

KINO: I think the most challenging part is probably the next step. I think it’s a burden because we need to improve in the next album compared to the previous album.

WOOSEOK: The part of writing a song from start to finish is fun and enjoyable, but when it comes to editing, my head gets complicated. To relieve the burden is to think that we are making songs that we can enjoy and that we like when we work. That’s how we can enjoy the moment and immerse ourselves in it.

The release of ‘IN:VITE U’ has brought about the return of artist Jinho. How do the members feel about his return and what does Jinho wish to accomplish as his next step?

JINHO: Now that I’m used to it, I think I’ll be able to show an improved side in the next album.

HONGSEOK: Our main vocal is back! The most significant advantage is that PENTAGON’s music can be freer. And a spoonful of cuteness is added! Haha

PENTAGON has always vowed to grow and flourish, and the same has been very evident through your efforts. What has been your favourite moment in this journey so far?

JINHO: Every moment with our fans was the best. Being with our members and fans is really reassuring.

SHINWON: I think every moment is a good memory and experience for me.

YEOONE: The moment when ‘Daisy’ and ‘Feelin’ Like’ won first place is the most memorable moment for me. It was the moment to repay the love our fans gave us. I was so happy.

The three maknaes recently had their birthdays. How did you celebrate and what can we expect following the release of ‘Cerberus’?

YUTO: I was so moved that UNIVERSE worldwide congratulated us on social media. Maknaes are always ready.

KINO: We couldn’t meet in person, but UNIVERSE and our members congratulated me, so I had a meaningful birthday. And the three of us always share and enjoy music together, so if there is an opportunity in the future, I want to make a variety of music.

WOOSEOK: I had lots of good sleep on my birthday. It was a happy birthday, and I was so happy that UNIVERSE congratulated me so much, I couldn’t believe it. Maknae line’s song is always ready!

PENTAGON is known for excelling not just as a group but as individual artists as well. What does the new year look like for you? What are your personal goals?

JINHO: I would like to show people that I am a really good vocalist.

HONGSEOK: In this year, I would like to meet UNIVERSE and stay healthy throughout our activities.

SHINWON: I would like to try a solo song and want to try a live cover.

YEOONE: My goal for 2022 is to show various sides as PENTAGON and YEOONE.

YANAN: My personal goal is always to make our team more famous.

YUTO: I want to release a solo album and songs.

KINO: I think the first thing to do is to get the team to take root in a higher place. And I want to show a variety of my music.

WOOSEOK: I want to try making songs of more diverse genres and show stages in a concert hall which UNIVERSE would like to hear.

Please share a message for Indian as well as global UNIVERSE who always pour in with love and support for PENTAGON.

JINHO: Although we can’t meet in person, I hope you all know that you are always our top priority, and I hope to see you soon. I love you!

HONGSEOK: UNIVERSE! We’ll come and see you so please wait for us. I miss you guys so much!!

SHINWON: UNIVERSE! Please wait a little bit because we will come and see you guys who are all around the world.

YEOONE: UNIVERSE in India and all over the world! We will show you many good things and will come and see you soon, so please wait for us and send us love.

YANAN: All of the UNIVERSE in India! I miss you terribly, and I am always grateful. Please wait for us for just a bit. We will come to see you!

YUTO: UNIVERSE! Thank you for always sending us so much love! We will become great artists.

KINO: To our UNIVERSE who are all around the world. It’s already been 2 years since the last time we met you. We miss you terribly but soon, good days will come, and we will meet, so please don’t be sad and let’s wait for that day together. Way to go!

WOOSEOK: UNIVERSE! Who never forgets us, always hugs us warmly, and gives us so much love. There are no words to express! We worked so hard on this album while thinking only about UNIVERSE. Thank you so much, and I always miss you. I love you.

