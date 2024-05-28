PENTAGON’s Yeo One bids farewell to fans with new buzz cut PICS ahead of military enlistment; pens heartfelt note

PENTAGON’s Yeo One bids farewell to fans as he enlists for military service today April 28. On this day, he has finally revealed the mandatory buzz-cut photos alongside a heartfelt Instagram caption that won the fans’ hearts. While wishing him good luck, fans are also sad to see him take a break from the K-pop world for a while.

PENTAGON's Yeo One shares military buzz cut photos with caption 'I will come back as a cooler man to the world'

On May 28, Yeo One took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of photos rocking the fresh buzz-cut and a Nirvana T-shirt. Especially with sunglass and military salute, he looks immensely cool and fans are obsessed.

Alongside the picture, he penned a profound caption addressing the fans, that read, “I will come back as a cooler man in front of the universe. So don’t worry always be healthy, happy, and enjoy. We will meet soon at the end of next year, and I will be back then. I love you and am always grateful towards you.”

See Yeo One’s Instagram post here:

Know more about Yeo One and other PENTAGON members' military enlistments

With his enlistment, Yeo One becomes the fifth PENTAGON member to carry out national duties. Though his discharge has not yet been revealed, according to his latest Instagram post, the K-pop idol will return approximately after a year and six months.

Among the other members, the eldest Jinho enlisted in the military in 2020 and after serving as an active duty soldier, he was diagnosed in November 2021. Hui followed suit as a social worker on December 3 and returned on November 17, 2022.

Hongseok became the third member to join the service in 2022 but was discharged in the same year December 26 due to symptoms of panic disorder. Shinwon, who is currently serving in the military enlisted for the same on December 21, 2023. He is most likely to be discharged on September 20, 2025.

Who is Yeo One?

Yeo Chang Gu, better known by his age name Yeo One has been a member of PENTAGON since the group’s debut in 2016. He is positioned as a vocalist in the nine-piece boy band. Aside from music, he also appeared in a few K-dramas including Joseon Beauty Pageant (2018), The Witch Store (2019), If You Wish Upon Me (2022), and more.

