“Back when we were young, Oh, we used to laugh about falling in love,

Memories I've held tight, yeah, Now, I just can't fight it”, says Sorn in her latest song called ‘crazy stupid lovers’. The easy-listen track runs over soft lyrics of unrequited love between two friends and follows a similar storyline in the music video in which the singer herself stars alongside friend and fellow K-pop idol PENTAGON member Hongseok.

About Sorn and her music

Chonnasorn Sajakul, also known by her stage name Sorn is a K-pop star who was a part of the group CLC. Following her departure from the team, she has continued to release solo music including singles like Sharp Objects, Scorpio, and Save Me. This year began with the drop of Cool and Sorn has blessed the fans with another single in the form of ‘crazy stupid lovers’ with PENTAGON’s Hongseok which adds to her list of collaborations including Nirvana Girl with Yeeun, Rowdy with Seungyeon as well as a feature on Emily Mei’s My Domain, which happened back in November 2021.

Sorn’s new single and interview on crazy stupid lovers featuring Hongseok

The Thai star who keeps hopping in and out of South Korea for work released ‘crazy stupid lovers’ in May of this year and fans of the star were delighted to find her working with a familiar face this time around. Sorn and Hongseok go way back to the days when they used to be labelmates, continued to be friends, and have now collaborated over exciting music.

In an exclusive chat with us, the 27-year-old dished about how her new song came to be if she would like to reunite with her team CLC for a track and future plans. Check out the full conversation below.

Where did the idea for ‘crazy stupid lovers’ originate?

Sorn: I’ve always wanted to write a song about 2 childhood best friends who have complicated emotions towards each other. I feel like this type of relationship is something that a lot of people can relate to, so I decided to reach out to one of my producer friends in Korea and we started working on this song 2 years ago.

Why did you decide to bring in PENTAGON’s Hongseok for the feature?

Firstly, he has a really great voice which suited this song too. And more than anything, he was the perfect fit for the music video as well! As we all know Hong Seok is a great actor, and he was able to deliver exactly the vibe I wanted.

Honestly, we were not really close back when we were with our previous company, because Hong Seok came into the company when I had already debuted as a CLC member. But I reconnected with him through BLACKPINK’s Lisa at one of her gatherings a few years back. I just knew that I must get him on this track because his voice and acting would be perfect. And thankfully he said yes!

How was it like shooting for a work music video with a friend as opposed to someone you don’t know?

Working with friends is always fun and less awkward. I feel like all the interactions you have with each other on-screen will feel more genuine because you guys are actually comfortable and know each other really well. That is exactly how I felt when I filmed this music video this time. You can also learn so much from your friends that you work with who are more than welcome to help you in every way because you both care and only have good intentions for each other.

You and Hongseok are seen shooting on a camcorder and making kimbap in the MV, are either of you good at these activities?

Hongseok told me during that shoot that he actually knows how to make kimbap but for me, I really don’t know how to cook at all! I’ve always failed to make kimbap too.

We both love taking photos and videos!

About friendship with Hongseok

When the cameras go off, what kind of a friendship do you and Hongseok share?

We’re actually quite opposites to each other. I feel like he’s more of like a calm and collected person, while I’m more of a bubbly goofy person which is exactly what you can see from the 2 characters from the music video. I think we can get closer through this project which is something I’m so thankful for.

Any fun anecdotes from the recording or music video shoot for ‘crazy stupid lovers’?

During the whole shoot instead of letting Hongseok rest during breaks, I made him film TikToks from morning until the end of our shoot. That is why a lot of my fans were saying on social media, “How many TikToks did Sorn make him film!? It keeps coming up!” I thought that this comment was really hilarious because I really made him work! But thankfully he really enjoyed doing it too and was so cooperative.

About CLC reunion and new music

We can’t help but ask about CLC, how often do you meet up, and any plans for a group release anytime soon?

It’s really hard to meet everyone at the same time. I feel like whenever I go back to Korea for work, I use this excuse to gather everyone together. We have not successfully been able to gather all the 7 girls together yet but I’m sure one day we will be able to! I see the girls every time I go back to Korea but these days I’ve been seeing Seungyeon quite often because we’re from the same company now.

Is a Sorn album in the making, what can you tell us about it?

I recently went to LA about a month ago to start on my EP which I am hoping to release before the end of this year. My fans are going to be able to hear a more mature, and flirty sound from me. Think of Sharp Objects but chapter 2! This is the only hint I will give for this upcoming EP!

Do you have a message for your fans?

I would like to say thank you to everyone for all the love and support for my latest single ‘crazy stupid lovers’.I know I’ve been teasing about the EP for a while now and I promise you that I’m working really hard on it. I hope that everyone will love all the tracks on this EP as much as I do. I love you all and I hope to be able to see everyone in person really soon!

