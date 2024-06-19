Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears announces pop-up store; Fans can relive moments from June 27 onwards

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun garnered massive success among a global audience due to the on-screen chemistry between the actors and the unpredictable ending. The drama would be holding a pop-store event through which the fans can relive their favorite moments. A Blu-Ray of the series with additional footage is also scheduled to be released soon.

Queen of Tears' pop-up store details

On June 19, Studio Dragon announced the Queen of Tears pop-up store. The event would be held from June 27 to July 3 at The Hyundai Seoul basement, second floor.

From Monday to Thursday the pop-up store will be open between 10:00 am to 8:00 pm and from Friday to Sunday, fans can enjoy the event between 10:00 am to 8:30 pm. The event promises on-site photo zones to MD featuring iconic scenes from the drama.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. The drama also received two additional episodes as it became globally popular. It became tvN's most-watched series.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

ALSO READ: 7 Korean serial killer movies to watch for a thrilling experience: Memories of Murder, Midnight, more