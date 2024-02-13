Queen of Tears stills: Kim Ji Won is royalty of department store industry in upcoming romance drama with Kim Soo Hyun

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun is all set for its release on March 9. Anticipation runs high as the My Liberation Notes actor and It's Okay Not to Be Okay come together for this project. Kim Ji Won is known for her roles in hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way and more. Kim Soo Hyun has shown his talent in projects like My Love from Another Star, The Producers and more. Here is a look at the new stills released.

Kim Ji Won dressed in elegance from head to toe in new Queen of Tears stills

On February 13, tvN released new stills from their upcoming drama Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won. The actor takes on the role of the heiress of the Queen Group who is stoic and comes off as cold. In the pictures, the actor is sporting a clean and elegant look while the caption reads, 'Disaster awaits the life of Haein who thought there'd be only flowers in her way'.

More about Queen of Tears

The tvN drama will be streaming on Netflix from March 9.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

