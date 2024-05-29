'BTS' songs healed me’: Queen of Tears actress Kim Jung Nan reveals how Dionysus lyrics helped her defeat pain

BTS, the megastar K-pop group is known for producing massive hits that harbor important life lessons. Many of their songs emphasize mental health, self-love, and all universal emotions like fear, pain, affection, loneliness, and more which are often essential parts of our daily lives. Over the years, many fans have successfully sailed on self-discovery with the help of the group’s immaculate lyrics. Now, the Queen of Tears actress also reveals joining the voyage.

Queen of Tears' 'Aunt Beomja' reveals how BTS' songs helped in her acting process

On May 29, a report published by a Korean media outlet penned the highlight moments of Kim Jung Nan’s latest interview. Recently, she rose to fame after playing the character of Aunt Beomja in super-hit tvN drama Queen of Tears.

In this day’s interview, the actress revealed that she is an ARMY (BTS’ fandom name) and that BTS’ songs have immensely helped her process her negative emotions.

Quoting a line from the group’s smash-hit track Dionysus, ‘Drink it all in, the pain of creation’, she revealed that this song helped her understand how to overcome the pain that comes with her each new role. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Kim Jung Nun stated that after listening to this song she realized that all creators around the world share this pain, be it, actors, musicians, or painters. Now that she knows how it is, she has learned to accept it.

Advertisement

Truly, BTS never fails to contribute to their fans’ lives through their well-composed music.

Know more about Queen of Tears' 'Aunt Beomja' actress Kim Jung Nan

Kim Jung Nan is a veteran actress whose prolific career in the Korean film and TV industry spans over two decades. She marked her debut in 1991, but her popularity surged after her appearance in the 2012 drama A Gentleman’s Dignity.

In Queen of Tears, she plays the fierce and unfiltered character of Beomja, the aunt of Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), and her husband Baek Hyun Woo’s (Kim Soo Hyun) in-law.

Aside from this wildly successful drama, her other notable works include Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020), Crash Landing on You (2019), Doctor Prisoner (2019), SKY Castle (2018), Ms. Perfect (2017), Thrice Married Woman (2013), Tomorrow Love (1992), and more dramas.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah’s black comedy drama Knock Off to release 2 seasons with 9 episodes each; Report