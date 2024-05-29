SHINee Quiz: How well do you know the Ring Ding Dong singers?

SHINEee is a global K-pop group who are known for their tracks like Ring Ding Dong, Lucifer and Sherlock. Take the quiz below to test your knowledge on SHINee.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 29, 2024  |  02:10 PM IST |  7.9K
SHINee: SM Entertainment
SHINee: SM Entertainment

SHINee is one of the most well-known K-pop groups who have been around since 2008. They rose to fame with their catchy tunes and amazing choreography which has a global appeal. The members also have successful solo careers which have also attracted global fans. The group is most well recognized for their melodies which are said to be earworms. Tracks like Lucifer, View and Ring Ding Dong are addictive and keep fans coming back for more. 

More about SHINee

SHINee debuted in 2008 with their first EP, Replay. The group currently includes Onew, Taemin, Key, and Minho. Jonghyun was the fifth member of the group but unfortunately passed away in 2017. SHINee is known for its tracks like Lucifer, Ring Ding Dong, Sherlock Holmes, and more. They released their latest album, Hard, in June 2023. They celebrated their 15th anniversary in November 2023. The group is currently on their world tour SHINee WORLD VI: PERFECT ILLUMINATION.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM vibes to his quirky track Nuts is new music video from Right Place, Wrong Person album; watch

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles