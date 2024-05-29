SHINee Quiz: How well do you know the Ring Ding Dong singers?

SHINee is one of the most well-known K-pop groups who have been around since 2008. They rose to fame with their catchy tunes and amazing choreography which has a global appeal. The members also have successful solo careers which have also attracted global fans. The group is most well recognized for their melodies which are said to be earworms. Tracks like Lucifer, View and Ring Ding Dong are addictive and keep fans coming back for more.

More about SHINee

SHINee debuted in 2008 with their first EP, Replay. The group currently includes Onew, Taemin, Key, and Minho. Jonghyun was the fifth member of the group but unfortunately passed away in 2017. SHINee is known for its tracks like Lucifer, Ring Ding Dong, Sherlock Holmes, and more. They released their latest album, Hard, in June 2023. They celebrated their 15th anniversary in November 2023. The group is currently on their world tour SHINee WORLD VI: PERFECT ILLUMINATION.

