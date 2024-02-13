Showtime: Shriya Saran calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Hot'; shares Bollywood myth she'd like to break

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, and Mouni Roy led upcoming web series Showtime is out now. The much-awaited trailer was launched today at a grand event in Mumbai and was hosted by none other than Karan Johar himself. During the special Koffee With Karan session, the filmmaker asked some interesting questions to the star cast members including Shriya. Taking his questions beautifully, the actress gave some amazing answers.

Shriya Saran calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Hot'

Karan Johar asked Shriya Saran about the hottest thing in Bollywood and answering her question, she said, "Really hot people". When he further asked to name the personality she finds hot in Bollywood, the actress took the name of King Khan and said, "I love Shah Rukh Khan". Karan also joined in and added, "We feel SRK's energy"

Shriya Saran says that it's a myth that Bollywood isn't safe

Shriya who has done most of the films down south said that it's a myth that Bollywood isn't safe. When asked to share one myth about Bollywood that she'd like to break, she said, "That it's unsafe, it is very safe"

Shriya Saran's reunion with Emraan Hashmi

With Showtime, Shriya Saran and Emraan Hashmi are reuniting onscreen after 17 years. Both of them earlier worked together in Mohit Suri's 2007 romantic film Awarapan which gained a huge fan following years after its release.

Shriya Saran in Bollywood

Shriya was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the Bollywood film Drishyam 2 which was the sequel to the much-loved 2015 film Drishyam. Drsihyam 2 was released in 2022 and proved to be a Blockbuster, with a business of 233.53 cr, it was one of the top grossers of 2022.

More About Showtime

The story of the Disney Plus Hotstar series is based on the tinsel town and is inspired by the intriguing lives of celebrities. Created by Sumit Roy, the series is jointly directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. The star cast includes names like Naseeruddin Shah, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani, and others.

Showtime will start streaming on the OTT platform from March 8. Are you excited?

