Sidharth Malhotra reacts to 'blood and sweat' throwback PIC with Rohit Shetty and Indian Police Force team

Indian Police Force is one of the most anticipated series of 2024. Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to make his digital debut with this cop thriller. The limited-edition series stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. Ahead of the release of the web series, Sidharth reacted to a throwback picture of him posing with Rohit and the Indian Police Force team.

Sidharth Malhotra recalls hard work put in by Indian Police Force team

On January 7, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories and re-posted a one-year-old post by Rohit Shetty. The picture shows Sidharth posing with the filmmaker and the team of the Indian Police Force.

The director shared the picture and wrote then, "Another car topple... but this time with stitches on 2 fingers.... Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine... thank you so much for your love and concern... (red heart and prayer emoji) Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad."

Reacting to the post, Malhotra penned today, January 7, "Exactly one year ago today. The blood and sweat given by us for #IndianPoliceForce (muscle emoji) @itsrohithsetty."

Have a look:

On December 5, the highly anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force was released. The high-action packed trailer is filled with several exciting dialogues and captivating scenes from the series featuring its lead actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

It follows the story of three Delhi cops who are at loggerheads with powerful criminal forces. The trailer has the trademark Rohit Shetty's moments of cars crashing and flying in the air as well as guns blazing. The fascinating trailer manages to generate excitement for the show.

More about Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force has been created by Rohit Shetty and is directed by him and Sushwanth Prakash. It marks the digital debut of the Simmba helmer, who has established himself on the celluloid in the action genre. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. The series is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

