2 Big Updates: Yash’s intriguing first look from Toxic raises goosebumps; Kajal Aggarwal’s divine avatar as Parvathi Devi in Kannappa

The South film industry is all geared up to witness some of the most amazing films on the celluloid soon. Recently, two new updates from the hyped films Toxic and Kannapa have left the fans going gaga in no time, as the respective actors pull off an unbelievable look in each of them.

Starting off, the makers of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic dropped an intriguing new poster, featuring a sneak peek into his look for the Geethu Mohandas directorial. The actor could be seen redefining his boss avatar once again, clad in formals and a hat while posing against a vintage car.

Check out the first look here:

Atop the poster, the makers also highlighted a special date of January 8, 2025, where they will be revealing the full look and clearer glimpse of the Rocking Star at 10:25 AM. Captioning the post, KVN Productions wrote, “Surprises don't knock... they are unleashed.”

On the other hand, the makers of Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film Kannappa shared the most beautiful first look of Kajal Aggarwal from the film, where she will be enacting the cameo role of Parvati Devi, the spouse of Lord Shiva.

Take a look at the post here:

The Magadheera actress could be seen embodying sheer grace and divinity in the truest sense, clad in a white saree and heavy jewelry. Her simple makeup and the elegance she served made her appear as the perfect choice for such an important character.

Captioning the post, the makers wrote, “Divine Grace Personified. Here is the glorious full look of @MsKajalAggarwal as 'MAA Parvati Devi', the divine union with 'Lord Shiva', in #Kannappa. Witness her ethereal beauty and the divine presence she brings to life in this epic tale of devotion and sacrifice.

Stay tuned as the grandeur unfolds this April 2025! #HarHarMahadev.”

For the unversed, Toxic is reportedly gearing up for a release this year in 2025 itself. On the other hand, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa would make it to the silver screen in April 2025.

