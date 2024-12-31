Pinkvilla was the first to report that after the historic success of KGF and KGF 2, Yash is teaming up with National Award-Winning director, Geethu Mohandas for a gangster thriller. Soon after, we informed our readers that the film will star Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in key roles. Toxic is presently on floors and the makers are aiming to unleash this actioner on the big screen in 2025. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Yash, and his producer partners, KVN, are planning to make Toxic a global project.

According to sources close to the development, Yash and KVN Productions are in talks with 20th Century Fox to come on-board as the international distributor of the gangster drama. “The discussions are in very nascent stages but the intent is to make Toxic a global project. Yash strongly believes that the story-telling pattern and visuals of Toxic are right up there with international projects and is exploring the possibilities of partnering with a global giant for a massive release,” revealed a source close to the development.

We shall have a clearer picture on the closures related to the international distribution of Toxic by Summer 2025, as the conversations are on with multiple players, though 20th Century Fox is in the forefront. “Yash and Geethu Mohandas are aiming to bring Toxic to the big screen in December 2025. The exact date is yet undecided and the makers will take a call once the shoot is closer to conclusion,” the source added.

Advertisement

Toxic is among the most awaited films of 2025, and the film is set in the post-Independence era, featuring Yash like never before. The film will release in multiple languages – from Kannada to Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam among others. Apart from Toxic, Yash is also a part of the Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol. The film is slated to hit the big screen in Diwali 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Toxic and others film in Indian Film Industry.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs KD director Prem for Rowdy Rathore 2; Scripting in progress