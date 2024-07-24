Chiranjeevi relishes 'serene moment' as he takes a stroll at Hyde Park with little one Klin Kaara, son Ram Charan and family

Megastar Chiranjeevi, a leading figure in the film industry, is renowned for his dedication to his craft. Yet, he also values quality time with his family, often taking breaks to enjoy precious moments together. Recently, the actor delighted his fans by posting an adorable family photograph from London on his social media handle.

Chiranjeevi shares priceless photo with family

In the photo, Chiranjeevi can be seen taking a stroll in the park in broad daylight. He can be seen accompanied by his son Ram Charan, wife Surekha, daughter-in-law Upasana, and granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. All of them are dressed casually while enjoying the walk together.

Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :)."

This Olympic opening ceremony is going to be a historic event, marking the first time it will be held outdoors. The ceremony will feature over 10,000 athletes, numerous prominent political figures, and thousands of performers, all coming together to celebrate the beginning of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

In the meantime, Chiranjeevi and his family will head back to India later this weekend. Upon their return, the actor will dive back into his work on Vishwambhara, while Ram Charan will start preparations for his upcoming film, RC16.

Check out the post here:

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's work front

Chiranjeevi's forthcoming film, Vishwambhara, is scheduled for release on Makar Sankranthi 2025. This epic fantasy drama, helmed by Mallidi Vasishta, represents his second venture as a director. Vasishta's debut film, Bimbisara, which starred Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, received both critical acclaim and commercial success.

On the professional side, Ram Charan is preparing for his next projects, including Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani and RC16 featuring Janhvi Kapoor.

