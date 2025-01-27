7 South Indian films releasing in February 2025: Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, Ajith Kumar's Vidamuyaarchi, NEEK and more

The month of February is almost here, and in this month all the cinephiles will be witnessing big film releases in theaters. The South Indian film front seems to be brimming with some highly anticipated movies, all eyeing a release in this particular month.

From action and thrillers to epic romance and high school love, these films are sure to bring a delightful experience. Well, without any further ado, check out this curated list of 7 movies that should be on your watch list this February.

South Indian movies releasing in February 2025

Thandel

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

Genre: Survival drama

Release Date: February 7, 2025

Thandel is one of the most anticipated Telugu survival dramas you must look out for. Touted as one of Naga Chaitanya's most expensive projects to date, the movie will surely take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. The storyline revolves around the life of a fisherman who accidentally drifts towards Pakistani waters on a routine fishing trip. It explores themes of love, revenge, courage, and patriotism above all.

Vidamuyaarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Regena Cassandra, Arjun Sarja

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Genre: Action thriller

Release Date: February 6, 2025

Another high-octane film on the ladder, Vidamuyaarchi is everything perfect for being a true-blue action flick. With such a senior Tamil icon like Ajith Kumar in the lead, the film has already grabbed attention for all the right reasons. It revolves around the tryst of circumstances in the life of a married couple when the wife accidentally gets captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The rescue undertaken by the husband is worth watching.

Laila

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Abhimanyu Singh

Director: Ram Narayan

Genre: Action comedy

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Vishwak Sen pulls off a completely different avatar in this bone-tickling yet entertaining action comedy flick. Very interestingly, the rugged-looking actor for the first time dresses up as a female for a curious part of the film, grabbing eyeballs in no time. The film’s release coincides with Valentine's Day, assuring a promising watch for the fans.

BrahmAnandam

Cast: Brahmanandam, Raja Gautham

Director: RVS Nikhil

Genre: Comedy

Release Date: February 7, 2025

Brahmanandam is one such veteran actor who has remained a pivotal face in South cinema. Known as the comedy king, this upcoming film serves in many ways as a tribute to the actor while being a wholesome entertainer to its core. The actor’s son, Raja Gautham, will also portray an interesting role in the movie.

Dilruba

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon

Director: Viswa Karun

Genre: Romantic action

Release Date: February 14, 2025

After the immense success of his 2024 release KA, Kiran Abbavaram is all prepped to be back on the silver screen with his next film, Dilruba. In this classic romantic action flick, Kiran is expected to deliver the boy next door charm while flexing his action moves and stunts. As per the teaser, the movie also encompasses emotions of love, pain and rage while navigating the sentimental depth.

Mazaka

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Rao Ramesh, Ritu Varma, Anshu

Director: Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Genre: Romantic comedy

Release Date: February 21, 2025

Sundeep Kishan’s next Mazaka is something that promises to unleash the perfect dose of entertainment upon its release. Besides a romantic angle, the plot of the film also covers family drama, making it a perfect viewing experience for all ages. The music of the film is composed by Leon James, and it is produced jointly under the banner of Hasya Movies and Zee Studios.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

Cast: Dhanush, Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Warrier, Mathew Thomas

Director: Dhanush

Genre: Romantic comedy

Release Date: February 21, 2025

Dhanush’s third directorial venture, NEEK, is another highly anticipated movie. The coming-of-age romantic comedy features new faces, not to forget the directorial expertise of such a renowned star himself. The songs and a few stills from the movie have already grabbed attention. The music is handled by GV Prakash while it is bankrolled under Wunderbar Films.

