Actor Bala strongly REACTS against criticism for getting married a third time, claims this would be his last wedding

South actor Bala became at the center of headlines when he announced getting married for the third time to his Chennai-based relative Kokila. He was previously married twice, and was even embroiled in controversy after his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh filed a harassment case against him. Amid all the negativity coming his way, Bala finally reacted to the matter.

Speaking with the media, Bala addressed the trolling and criticism he has been receiving for his marriage with Kokila and assured that this would be his last wedding, and he is hopeful that this new chapter in his life would work well.

Moreover, Bala took a dig at the criticizing comments which people have been targeting him with and added that he as well as his wife Kokila cannot really understand their meaning, since it is mostly written in Malayalam.

Bala said, “Many people have blessed us, but many trolls have also appeared. This is my last wedding. When I asked Kokila if she was sad about the trolls she replied no. When I asked why, she told me she doesn’t know Malayalam. I have a piece of advice for trolls and negative commenters; if you add some English in the trolls we will understand. We won’t understand if it's all in Malayalam. In any case, whatever it is, let everyone be well.”

Earlier Kokila had revealed to the media that she had known and been in love with the actor since childhood and had even written about it inside her secret diary. Later on, Bala had also added that it was only after he read Kokila’s diary that he learnt about her love for him and that it made him realize what true love meant.

For the unversed, it was in the early morning hours on October 23, 2024, when Bala and Kokila tied the knot at the Kaloor Pavakulam Temple in Kerala. Their wedding was a small and intimate one, completed by the presence of their immediate family members and friends.

According to Bala, Kokila is the daughter of his maternal uncle and by their marriage he fulfilled one of her long cherished dreams. The actor revealed that while his mother wasn’t there with them during the ceremony due to her poor health, she was extremely excited and happy about their union.

