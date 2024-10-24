What is serial monogamy? Actor Bala’s marriage history draws attention to this relationship practice

Actor Bala got married for the third time to his maternal uncle's daughter, named Kokila. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kerala's Kaloor Pavakulam Temple in the presence of their loved ones and family members. While the actor's wedding left netizens in shock, it also brought to light this relationship practice called serial monogamy.

What is serial monogamy?

Serial monogamy refers to the pattern of having one long-term romantic partner at a time, then moving on to another relationship after the previous one ends. A person who practices this might have several relationships, some lasting only a short period, while others could go on for a year or more.

For instance, some serial monogamists may date multiple people one after the other, with each relationship lasting just a few weeks or months. Others may stay in longer relationships but find it difficult to remain single after a breakup.

"This can be done through various means, such as marrying women younger than themselves and replacing divorced spouses with women younger than the previous spouse," stated National Institute of Health.

What are the signs of a person who is a serial monogamist?

Monogamists usually commit to being with one person at a time and typically take time between relationships to heal and process their feelings after a breakup. On the other hand, a serial monogamist also dates one person at a time but tends to move quickly into a new relationship without taking time to recover emotionally or reflect on the previous breakup.

Some of the signs include:

They find it difficult to stay single.

They rush into serious relationships, often overwhelming their partner with affection.

There's a lack of closure or proper communication between the end of one relationship and the start of another.

They seek intense commitment early on in a relationship.

Their constant insecurity and dependency can exhaust their partners emotionally.

Bala's marriage history

Actor Bala had reportedly tied the knot with a woman named Chandana. The revelation was made by a social media user on Facebook. Following that, he got married to renowned singer Amrutha Suressh and had a daughter with her whom they named Avantika. However, after the divorce, he decided to give life another chance and married Dr Elizabeth Udayan. Eventually, they also parted ways and Bala exchanged vows with Kokila to start afresh.



