Adithattu OTT Release: When and where to watch Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne starrer Malayalam action thriller

Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne starrer action thriller, Adithattu is all set to stream online after releasing in theaters back on July 1, 2022. The film which is directed by Jijo Antony is available for streaming from November 15, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama Max.

The official notification of the film’s streaming was made by the entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala via a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Check out the official post for Adithattu’s online release here:

The movie Adithattu starring Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles has finally arrived for streaming on an OTT platform after 2 years since its theatrical release. The movie which is touted as an action thriller follows the tale of seven fishermen who go on a journey across the sea with their prolific captain.

However, things take a startling and dark turn when they find their captain dead. This leads to thrilling suspense about who may have ended his life amongst them. Moreover, the movie also sheds light upon the socio-economic background of these fishermen and how they manage life in order to fulfill their livelihoods.

Other than Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne, the film also has actors like Alexander Prasanth, VIS Jayapalan, Mullan Ani, Joseph Yesudas, and more in key roles. Despite being lauded for the performances and only being 90 minutes in duration, the film did not run for many days at the theater and took quite some time to hit the OTT platform.

Coming to Shine Tom Chacko's work front, the actor was recently seen playing a character role in the Jr NTR starrer movie Devara: Part 1. The film directed by Koratala Siva was the first installment of a two-parter franchise that focuses on the tale of a man who becomes an urban myth in his village to scare his people from committing the crime of smuggling.

Moreover, Shine was also recently seen playing a key role in the Malayalam movie Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam. The actor also has movies like Mammootty starrer Bazooka and Nithiin’s Robinhood in the lineup as well.

