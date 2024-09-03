Top 9 must-watch Mammootty movies on OTT platforms like Netflix and others: Bramayugam to Big B

There are good actors, there are great actors, and there are 3-time National award-winning actors. Very few belong to this category and Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil aka Mammootty is one among them.

Over a career spanning more than 5 decades, there is not a character that the legend hasn’t played and yet, he continues to improve with every passing film. While nine films simply don’t suffice to explore the actor’s work, it is a great starting point for anyone looking to get into Mammootty’s films.

Top 9 Mammootty movies to watch on OTT

1. Bramayugam (2024)

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth

Where to watch: Sony Liv

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

A black and white horror film in 2024, a hero playing a villain and, a wacky subject. Bramayugam takes many familiar horror tropes and turns them upside down with its narrative style. The film’s director Rahul Sadasivan cleverly plays with several themes such as patriarchal pride, power, and the unending selfish nature of man. If you are bored of watching the same kind of horror movies, Bramayugam will feel like a refreshing, yet chilling experience.

2. Kaathal: The Core (2023)

Cast: Mammootty, Jyothika

Where to watch: Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

The fact of the matter is India is still relatively closed off to discussions about a person’s gender and orientation. In that context, and even without, Kaathal: The Core is a sheer testament to Mammootty’s urge to do something challenging and break the norm. Kaathal is a brilliant exploration of what everyday humans go through when trying to accept who they are. Director Jeo Baby sets all of this in the violent political climate of Kerala, perfectly capturing the people of that place.

3. Kannur Squad (2023)

Cast: Mammootty, Rony David

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Kannur Squad is undeniably one of the best action films to come out in the last few years. The action scenes are not aggressively over the top but still offer a riveting cinematic experience. I watched the film in the theatre and I particularly still recall a beautifully choreographed fight sequence when the Kannur Squad is fighting an angry village mob. If you’re looking for a great action film with a decent premise, Kannur Squad should be an easy watch!

4. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022)

Cast: Mammootty, Ramya Pandian

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

While choosing nine films from Mammootty’s filmography, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was not an instant selection. But, when you analyze the actor’s work, the film definitely stands out as one of his most unique subjects. What happens when a man wakes up from his deep slumber and realizes he is not James, a Malayali, but Sundaram, a Tamilian? And then what happens when he barges into a house, claiming to be the husband of a woman he has never seen before? Sounds confusing? That’s where the fun is!

5. Bheeshma Parvam (2022)

Cast: Mammootty, Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Maybe Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is not for you, maybe you want something more dynamic, more energetic! Then, the 2022 released Bheeshma Parvam should be your go-to pick. It is an adrenaline-pumping action flick that makes you want to scream and hoot! Mammootty’s swag and literal killer expressions are the icing on the cake for this well-crafted film.

6. Unda (2019)

Cast: Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Easwari Rao

Where to watch: Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Unda is a 2019 Malayalam language film that focuses on a group of police officers who are sent to the Naxalite regions of North India for election duty. Unaware of what they are stepping into, the challenges that they face, and how they overcome them forms the basic premise.

Unda in some ways is similar to Rajkummar Rao’s 2017 film Newton, both movies address similar serious themes while being light-hearted in their narration.

7. Yatra (2019)

Cast: Mammootty, Anasuya, Jagapathi Babu

Where to watch: Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Yatra is a 2019 film based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajashekar Reddy, who embarked on a 900-mile walking tour as part of his election campaign. Although the film is biased in its character development, Mammootty’s chameleon-like transformation to embody YS Rajashekar Reddy’s body language will leave you in awe!

8. Peranbu (2018)

Cast: Mammootty, Sadhana, Anjali

Where to watch: Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Peranbu is a heartbreaking story of a single father and his spastic daughter, who go through many trials and tribulations, struggling to stay afloat amidst society’s prying eyes. When Amudhavan’s wife leaves him, he has to take complete responsibility for his teenage daughter. Peranbu is many things, but it is definitely not for the faint-hearted!

9. Big B

Cast: Mammootty, Bala, Mamta Mohandas

Where to watch: Prime Video, ZEE5

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

For the newer fans of Malayalam movies, Amal Neerad’s 2007 Big B might be unheard of. But it is a significant film in terms of both technical achievement and storytelling. At its core, Big B is an age-old revenge story but the way Amal Neerad revolutionizes the story with his filmmaking genius is a thing to admire. Mammootty’s characterization as Big B will forever go down as one of his best characters to date.

What do you think of these 9 movies? How many of them have you watched? Let us know your score out of 9!

