After TFPC decides to ban Dhanush, Nadigar Sangam aims to resolve issues with Producers' body

To derive a solution to the long-standing dispute between the Actors’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) and the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, the latter held a meeting to discuss the various restrictions put in place by the former. This includes restrictions against Dhanush and Vishal and their decision to halt the shooting on November 1.

The Nadigar Sangam reportedly wants to resolve the issues through proper negotiations with the Tamil Film Producers’ Council. As per a report in News18, the meeting was chaired by Actors’ Association President Nassar.

Other people, including Vice President Poochi Murugan, Treasurer Karthi, and other Executive Committee members, also graced the meeting. General Secretary Vishal and Vice President Karunas also joined through video conferencing as they could not attend in person.

After the meeting, veteran actor Nasser addressed the press. He said, “We aim to make this film industry bigger and better. We have made some decisions regarding the recent rules that were imposed by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, so would like to sit on a meeting for negotiations. We do not agree to communicate through the press about the issues.”

Further, addressing the press, Vice President Poochi Murugan confirmed that the TFPC has written to them, stating that the issues can be resolved through negotiations.

"We want to maintain a friendly relationship with everyone in the film industry. It is common for them to file complaints against certain actors, and for us to respond to those. Regardless, we have requested the Producers’ Council to sit for negotiations and resolve the issues,” he added.

Moreover, Poochi assured that everything can be solved through negotiations, and the final talk is scheduled to take place next week.

For the unversed, the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) held a meeting in Chennai and discussed temporarily halting all film-related activities until November 1. The decision was made to analyze the rising cost of production and clear film backlogs. Besides, the meeting also witnessed superstar Dhanush being called out by the council for allegedly not showing up at shoots after taking money from filmmakers.

Further, the council issued a red card against the Raayan actor and urged the makers to discuss this with them before casting him for new projects. Apart from Dhanush, Tamil actor Vishal was also given a red card for allegedly “misusing the council’s funds during his tenure as TFPC president.”

