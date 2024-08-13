Keerthy Suresh spills beans on her idea of love; opens up about her relationship status

Keerthy Suresh is certainly one of the busiest actors at the moment, as she has a number of projects in the pipeline. The diva who is currently promoting her upcoming film Raghu Thatha recently talked about matters of love and relationships and what they mean in her life. Additionally, she playfully hinted at her relationship status, leaving her fans intrigued.

During a conversation with SS Music, Keerthy Suresh was asked to share her thoughts on what she has in mind about her future life partner. The actress candidly mentioned that such relationships must be similar to those between two friends.

She said, “It should be like give and take; if they are just two good friends who understand each other and if there’s a good amount of give and take, I think it’s more than enough.”

Moving further, the Nenu Local star was questioned about her definition of love and also whether she felt bothered about her single relationship status. To this, Keerthy explained that for her, love means a lifetime of happiness.

However, when it came to her own relationship status, the diva remarked how she never confirmed being single. She startlingly said, “I never said that I was single.” Well, her surprising response has surely made Keerthy’s fans go curious on whether the actress dropped hints about her beau.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is slated to make her Hindi film debut with Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Theri and Keerthy would be reprising the female lead role essayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the original.

In a previous interview with Galatta Plus, the Bhola Shankar star was asked whether she felt anxious to step into the shoes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s character from Theri in Baby John. To this, she said, “It is generally scary to do a remake, but for Baby John, I am not scared because the character itself has been done beautifully.”

Besides that, Keerthy’s other upcoming projects include Kannivedi and Revolver Rita.

