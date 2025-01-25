Ajith Kumar REACTS to being awarded Padma Bhushan; says ‘This recognition is not just a personal accolade…’

Ajith Kumar recently made headlines after the superstar was honored by the Government of India with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award. Being recognized with the country's third highest civilian honor, the actor felt inspired to write a sincere note to convey his appreciation.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, he conveyed, “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the esteemed Padma Award from the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for this prestigious honor.”

“It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level, and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation. At the same time, I am mindful that this recognition is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many,” the actor added.

Expressing his gratitude towards the film industry, the superstar extended heartfelt words to his peers and colleagues in cinema, calling them his inspiration and support. Moreover, the actor also extended his kind words to the motor racing fraternity and the sports pistol and rifle shooting community for their support over the years.

Ajith Kumar further went on to thank his friends and family, hoping that his late father would have been proud of the legacy he has achieved. Additionally, the superstar expressed his unconditional love for his mother and his wife, Shalini , highlighting how her support as a partner over the years was a “cornerstone” of his success.

The actor concluded his words by explaining how his children, Anoushka and Aadvik, are his motivations, ending on a note thanking his fans for their unwavering love.

Coming to the superstar’s work front, Ajith Kumar is soon set to appear in the film, Vidaamuyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The action thriller flick is slated to release in theaters on February 6, 2025, with Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja playing co-leads.

