Vidaamuyarchi 2nd single Pathikichu OUT: Ajith Kumar shines as Anirudh Ravichander delivers a banger
Makers of Vidaamuyarchi has released the second track from the Ajith Kumar starrer titled Pathikichu. Check it out here!
Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, is all set to hit the big screens next month on February 6. Ahead of the film's grand release, the makers dropped the second single today, January 19. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is titled Pathikichu and is definitely a banger.
Watch the song below: