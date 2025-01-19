Vidaamuyarchi 2nd single Pathikichu OUT: Ajith Kumar shines as Anirudh Ravichander delivers a banger

Makers of Vidaamuyarchi has released the second track from the Ajith Kumar starrer titled Pathikichu. Check it out here!

By Anjali Choudhury
Updated on Jan 19, 2025  |  11:27 AM IST |  739
Lyca Productions X
Vidaamuyarchi 2nd single Pathikichu OUT: Ajith Kumar and Anirudh deliver a chart-topper (PC: Lyca Productions X)

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, is all set to hit the big screens next month on February 6. Ahead of the film's grand release, the makers dropped the second single today, January 19. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is titled Pathikichu and is definitely a banger.

Watch the song below:


Credits: Lyca Productions X
About The Author
Anjali Choudhury

Passionate about exploring the world of cinema, Anjali, a content writer at Pinkvilla, immerses herself in stories born from

...

