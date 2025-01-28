'Ajith Kumar slept only while traveling to sets': Magizh Thirumeni spills beans on actor shooting Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly simultaneously

Director Magizh Thirumeni was recently in an interview with Touring Talkies on YouTube, where he revealed Ajith Kumar’s dedication to completing his work, even going as far as working constantly for 24 hours.

In his chat, the director said, “At a point when we were shooting for Vidaamuyarchi , Ajith sir also had to work on Good Bad Ugly as his racing schedule was nearing. For around 7–10 days, sir shot for both films simultaneously. He worked 24 hours constantly on our movies.”

“Even though Vidaamuyarchi’s shoot did not have many stunts during that time, he had to do a lot of stunts for Good Bad Ugly. Despite having a leg injury, he worked like this and slept only while traveling to the sets,” the director added.

Magizh Thirumeni further explained that they had asked Ajith whether such an extent of exertion was necessary. However, Ajith was adamant about completing his professional commitments.

The director emphasized that after the superstar had been tirelessly working day and night, Ajith expressed his belief that the goddess of art would support him. The actor mentioned that he was putting in the same dedicated effort as he did during his first project, remaining hopeful about the film's success.

Coming to Ajith Kumar ’s films, the superstar is set to hit the big screens on February 6, 2025, with the movie Vidaamuyarchi. The movie, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is an action thriller featuring a married couple going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Advertisement

However, things take a dark turn when the wife is kidnapped, prompting the husband to take matters into his own hands, resolving to violence to find her. With AK in the lead, the movie also stars actors like Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and more in key roles.

Furthermore, Ajith Kumar is also gearing up for the release of his movie Good Bad Ugly, slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is touted to be an action-comedy venture.

ALSO READ: 90:00 Minutes OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Arun Kumar, Aju Varghese’s survival drama