Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly planning for Pongal 2025 release in two languages? Producer Ravi Shankar weighs in

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly is one of the highly anticipated films of Tamil cinema. The actor has joined hands with director Adhik Ravichandran for this ambitious project. Not just that, but Good Bad Ugly also marks Ajith Kumar's first film with an English title in 22 years. Amid the anticipation surrounding the project, producer Ravi Shankar made some exciting revelations about the movie.

In a recent media interaction, the Good Bad Ugly producer confirmed that the film will have a parallel Telugu dub release alongside its original Tamil version in theaters during the festival of Pongal in 2025. For the unversed, the Ajith Kumar starrer is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Recently, the team of Good Bad Ugly celebrated Ajith Kumar's 32 years of glory in the film industry. Director Adhik Ravichandran took to his X handle to share a special poster from the film and wrote, "Whata journey of 32 years, inspiring millions of us day by day, my sir. Love u my sir. #32YearsOfAjithKumar sir #32yearsofglory."

While specific details about Ajith Kumar's character in Good Bad Ugly are still under wraps, it has been speculated that the actor will be portray a never-seen-before avatar.

However, Good Bad Ugly will clash with several other major releases during the festival of Pongal in 2025. Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara will hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. The film features Trisha Krishnan and others in pivotal roles. Apart from that, it is rumored that Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3 will also release in theaters during the occasion of Pongal. Ravi Teja's RT75 might also clash with Good Bad Ugly in January 2025.

Apart from this film, Ajith Kumar is also gearing up for the release of his action thriller film titled Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and several others in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by renowned artist Anirudh Ravichandran, marking his first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Magizh.

