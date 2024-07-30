Sankranti 2025 Box Office Clash: Vishwambhara, Good Bad Ugly to Sankranthiki Vastunnamu; Check full list

January 2025 is set to be a highly competitive month at the box office, particularly during the Sankranthi festival, which is known for major film releases in the Indian film industry. Among the most anticipated films is Chiranjeevi's socio-fantasy film, Vishwambhara, which is expected to attract huge crowds due to the actor's star power. Additionally, there's a buzz that Nagarjuna's 100th film might also release during this time, adding to the competition.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the major box office clashes expected during the Sankranthi festival in 2025.

Vishwambhara

Chiranjeevi's upcoming fantasy film Vishwambhara is slated to hit theaters on January 10, 2025. Directed by Vassishta, this film is one of the actor's most expensive to date, with a budget ranging over Rs 100 crore. Filming began in November 2023, and Chiranjeevi has already started shooting his scenes.

According to media reports, Chiranjeevi will portray the character Dorababu in the movie. The soundtrack for Vishwambhara will be crafted by MM Keeravani. The film is being produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations. The producers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew.

Shatamanam Bhavati 2

Shatamanam Bhavati 2, the sequel to the 2017 Telugu film, follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, which was a critically acclaimed and commercially successful family drama. The original movie, helmed by Satish Vegesna and produced by Dil Raju, centered on the emotional turmoil of parents feeling neglected by their children. Featuring performances by Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran, the film was well-received.

The sequel has been officially announced and is scheduled for release during the Sankranti festival in January 2025. Dil Raju will once again take on the role of producer, while the script is penned by Hari, who also contributed to the original film.

Akhanda 2

Akanda achieved tremendous box office success, reaffirming that the collaboration between Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu is a winning formula. Reports suggest that this dynamic duo will reunite for Akhanda 2, which is set to release during Sankranthi 2025.

Nagarjuna's 100th film or Bangarraju 2

Nagarjuna Akkineni, celebrated for his roles in Geethanjali and Siva among others, impressed audiences with his role in Naa Saami Ranga, which released during the Sankranti weekend. At the success meet, the actor revealed that he plans to return to the big screen during next year's Sankranti festival. Although not officially confirmed, rumors suggest he might star in Love Action Romance, a film produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green.

In the meantime, a sequel to Nagarjuna's Bangarraju is also in the works, with the actor set to star and produce the film on a grand scale. The filmmakers aim to release this new sequel during the Sankranti season of 2025.

Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is an upcoming Tamil action thriller directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film features superstar Ajith Kumar in the lead role, supported by an impressive ensemble cast including Sunil, Tabu, S.J. Suryah, and Arvind Swamy.

The title, Good Bad Ugly, hints at the three distinct personas Ajith is set to portray in this movie. National Award-winning musician Devi Sri Prasad, who previously collaborated with Ajith on the 2014 film Veeram, will be composing the music for this project.

