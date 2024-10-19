Ajith Kumar’s THIS advice helped Sivakarthikeyan deal with Prince’s failure, here’s what the Amaran star has to say

Sivakarthikeyan is anticipating a massive response from his fans post the release of his next project, Amaran, this Diwali. The actor has picked up a biopic that narrates the unsung tale of the real-life hero, Major Mukund Varadarajan. Backed by Kamal Haasan, the film stars Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. And recently, during the audio launch of the film, the actor remembered a priceless suggestion that he received from Ajith Kumar.

Speaking at the audio launch event of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan walked down memory lane to one of his earlier Diwali releases, Prince, which did not do well at the box office. He remembered how, within a short period of time, people were quick enough to judge that his career was over. However, things changed when he met Ajith Kumar the same day at a party.

Sivakarthikeyan said, “Two years ago, Prince got released for Diwali. The reviews were very bad, and I realized the movie wouldn’t work. I started analyzing its mistakes. By evening, some said my career was over. That night, one of my friends invited me to a function. Right after I entered the hall, Thala Ajith sir was present there.”

Moving on with his recollections, the actor revealed how it was Ajith who warmly welcomed him and was extremely compassionate towards him. Sivakarthikeyan also revealed the priceless word of advice she got from the senior actor, explaining how the people who celebrate his defeat now would be sad when he finally succeeds.

The star narrated, “He welcomed me by saying, ‘Welcome to the big league.’ I didn’t understand what he said. I was wondering for a second what big league meant. Sir then told me a few people were celebrating my defeat and that the same set of people would feel sad if I succeeded. I was so touched by his words.”

Well, with Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to bring in a complete rollercoaster of emotions for his fans, and the film will surely touch a billion hearts with its real-life narrative.

It was back on September 14, 2024, when Sivakarthikeyan completed the dubbing schedule for Amaran.

In a special video shared by the makers Raaj Kamal Films, they updated the fans as the movie got one step closer to its release.

