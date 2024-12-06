Allu Arjun shares heartbreaking video over demise of woman during Pushpa 2 premiere show; promises to donate Rs 25 lakhs

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. The movie, which had a premiere show on December 4, found itself being the pallbearer of bad news after being the reason for a woman’s death.

With respect to this, Allu Arjun has broken his silence and shared a video about how the incident caused deep hurt to him and the team of Pushpa 2. In a heartbreaking video of a few minutes, the icon star expressed his condolences to the deceased and her son, who is in critical condition.

Moreover, the actor promised that he would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakhs to the victim’s family as a sign of goodwill. The actor highlighted that the money is for letting them know that he is there to support them. Additionally, the makers of Pushpa would handle any medical expenses needed by the family during this difficult period.

Sharing the video on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Allu Arjun penned the caption, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally,” highlighting his commitment to help them in any manner.

For those uninitiated, during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Telangana’s Sandhya Theaters, a stampede occurred, which even led to police taking a lathi charge. During this commotion, a woman and her son got caught in the stampede, which led to the former’s death and her son’s hospitalization. In the wake of this situation, Allu Arjun has decided to put out this video message.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, continues the tale of Pushparaju and his triumph as a red sandalwood smuggler. The movie is also set to continue its saga with a third installment called Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

