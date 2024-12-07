Pushpa 2 makers warn of legal repercussions over film’s dialogues being misquoted to propagate negativity

Pushpa 2 has been dominating headlines for all the right reasons at the moment. The film has been a massive hit at the box office already, breaking several records in the process. Amid all the appreciation coming their way, the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer have now issued a warning against those who have attempted to misquote certain dialogues of the film to propagate negativity.

For the unversed, social media lately has been filled with buzz surrounding a dialogue from Pushpa 2, suggesting that those were directed towards certain people. However, putting a stop to all such fake dialogues that are actually not a part of the film at all, the makers issued a notice, warning of legal repercussions against those who partake in it.

Take a look at the post here:

Mythri Movie Makers’ note issued on their X (formerly Twitter) handle reads as follows: “Imaginary, self-written dialogues are being circulated on social media and are being tagged saying these are dialogues from #Pushpa2. This is being done by a few people to propagate negative propaganda against the film. Kindly do not indulge in such demeaning acts. Refrain from sharing any such posts on social media. Strict legal action would be taken on anyone who tries to portray the movie's dialogues in the wrong manner.”

Coming to the record-breaking box office collections minted by the film post its release, the mass actioner has now clocked a significant Rs. 130 crore on the second day of its theatrical run.

The total worldwide gross earnings of the Sukumar directorial is aiming to hit the Rs. 400 crore milestone soon, with the current mark being at Rs. 380 crores already.

Amid the superb box office earnings, there has also been strong buzz surrounding the tentative OTT release of the film. Well, earlier this year, the grand OTT platform Netflix had already announced being the official partner for streaming the Allu Arjun starrer post its theatrical run.

Moreover, there has also been strong conjecture surrounding the film getting a triquel soon. In fact, the third installment of the film franchise, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, has already been announced by the makers via the end credits of Pushpa 2.

