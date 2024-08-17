Allu Arjun showers praise on Rishab Shetty and Nithya Menen for their big wins at 70th National Film Awards: 'Well deserved'

Social media is flooded with congratulatory wishes for the actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty after he bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor for his film Kantara. Several renowned personalities from the industry extended their wishes for the extraordinary actor. The latest to join the list is none other than Allu Arjun.

Extending his heartfelt wishes for the Kantara star, Allu Arjun wrote, “Congratulations to all the National Award winners. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to @shetty_rishab Garu for the well-deserved Best Actor award.”

Further, the Pushpa actor also mentioned brilliant actor Nithya Menen for her Best Actress award at the 70th National Film Awards. He penned, “I am also happy to see my longtime friend, @MenenNithya Garu, receive the Best Actress award. My best wishes to all the other National Award recipients.”

Besides Allu Arjun, actors like Jr NTR and Yash extended their congratulatory wishes for Rishab on social media. The KGF star expressed his pride for Rishab Shetty's achievement and Kannada Industry on social media.

Following this, Shetty responded to Yash's best wishes and also congratulated the entire team of KGF2 for the win at the 70th National Film Awards.

On the other hand, the RRR actor began by congratulating Rishab for his big win and said that his performance in the film still gives him goosebumps. The actor concluded by wishing the entire team of Kantara for winning the Best Popular Film award.

The 70th National Film Awards, announced on Friday, August 16, 2024, highlighted the remarkable achievements of regional cinema. In the Sandalwood industry, Rishab Shetty's Kantara emerged as a big winner, securing the Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.

Besides, the actor's outstanding performance in the film earned him the Best Actor award. Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 also made heads turn by winning the Best Kannada Film Award and Best Action Direction.

It is worth mentioning that Shetty's critically acclaimed action-thriller Kantara has been making waves since its release in 2022. It is not wrong to say that this film changed the dynamics of the Kannada film industry. Kantara gave the sandalwood industry much-needed global recognition.

