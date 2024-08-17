'Because you all liked Thangalaan': Chiyaan Vikram announces sequel to his action-adventure at post-release event

Chiyaan Vikram just delivered a spectacular performance, proving his worth as an actor with Thangalaan. Now, he has dropped yet another exciting announcement regarding his next venture. Vikram announced that after discussions with filmmaker Pa Ranjith and the team, they want to come up with Thangalaan’s second installment.

Speaking at an event, the actor said, “Ranjith asked (me) to mention here that because you all liked Thangalaan so much, we discussed, and we want to do a part 2 soon.” His statement was met with loud cheers and hoots from the audience.

The actor and the film team were at the special thanks meet event arranged by the makers in Hyderabad. Although Thangalaan has received mixed responses from the audience and critics, the cast’s performance, especially Chiyaan Vikram, has been termed ‘extraordinary’.

The highly anticipated Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan starrer Thangalaan was finally released in theaters on August 15, 2024. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film presents a story set in the British Raj era that focuses on themes of oppression and survival.

The action-adventure is focused on the life of a tribal community leader, played by Chiyaan Vikram. In a British-led expedition, the leader and his tribe assist Lord Clement, a British general and colonizer, to unearth gold from mines in Kolar.

To preserve his tribe's legacy and ensure their safety, Thangalaan chooses to ally with his oppressor, who has promised him a portion of gold in exchange for assistance. With a mix of political intrigue and mythical themes, the film is an exciting, adventurous drama.

Apart from the lead pair, Thangalaan features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Vettai Muthukumar, and Krish Hassan in pivotal roles.

The film is bankrolled in a joint venture by Jio Studios, Neelam Productions, and Studio Green. GV Prakash handled the music for the film. Thangalaan was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

It is pertinent to mention that the Chiyan Vikram starrer clashed with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan, Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart, and Keerthy Suresh’s Raghu Thatha, all of which were released on Independence Day this year. Thangalaan also clashed with two Bollywood films, Rajkumar Rao’s Stree 2 and John Abraham’s Vedaa.

If you have already watched Thangalaan, let us know if you liked the Chiyaan Vikram starrer or if the action flick is overhyped.

