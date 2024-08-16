Yash, wife Radhika Pandit share glimpse of their Varamahalakshmi celebrations with kids Ayra and Yatharv; see PICS

Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit, recently shared a glimpse of their Varamahalakshmi celebrations with family. The couple, along with their children, Ayra and Yatharv, celebrated the occasion at their home. They adorned their living space with flowers and an idol of Goddess Lakshmi.

Radhika shared a string of photos with Yash and kids on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the former actress is wearing a traditional silk saree in a light, muted shade of mauve with golden patterns. She accessorized her outfit with elegant jewelry, including a necklace and earrings.

On the other hand, Yash is dressed in a traditional white dhoti and a shirt that complements Radhika's saree. Their children are dressed in traditional attire as well. Their daughter is wearing a pink silk frock with puffed sleeves, while their son is dressed in a light-colored dhoti and a kurta.

In the photos, the couple can be seen offering prayers along with their children. Radhika captioned the post, "A day filled with devotion, gratitude, and family. May the blessings of Goddess fill your lives with joy and prosperity. Happy Varamahalakshmi to you all."

Varamahalakshmi Puja, also known as Varalakshmi Vratam, is a significant Hindu observance dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Celebrated primarily by married women in South India, this festival is observed on the Friday before the full moon in the Hindu month of Shravana, which typically falls in July or August.

The puja is performed to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for the well-being of the family, particularly for the health and longevity of husbands. Women believe that worshipping Varalakshmi on this day is equivalent to honoring the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash's upcoming film with Geetu Mohandas titled Toxic has gone on floors. The actor will also be seen in the third installment of the KGF franchise. He might also play Raavan's character in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

