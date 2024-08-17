Post National Award win, Rishab Shetty comments on Kannada films not being bought by OTT platforms, ‘We are forced to…’

Rishab Shetty made the Kannada film industry immensely proud with his film Kantara’s sweeping victory at the 70th National Film Awards. While he won the title of Best Actor, the film was hailed as a popular entertainer.

Right after the honor, in an interview, Rishab elucidated the plight of Kannada films in reality, where they do not even manage to secure a good release platform and are forced to put them out on YouTube.

In an interview with PTI, Rishab Shetty highlighted how the makers face the problem of gaining a proper release platform since no OTT channels back them. These films are either made to release in film festivals or simply uploaded to YouTube.

Sharing his insights, Rishab said, “We premiere at festivals and win awards, but we do not get any platform for that. OTT platforms do not buy Kannada content, so we are forced to put it on YouTube channels. I am done with that. We don't get any recovery from such films.”

Moving forward in the conversation, Rishab also addressed a few more films of his that are in the pipeline, including Pedro and Vagachipani. The National Awardee revealed that he has produced both films. The actor shared that he will see how it (producing movies) goes in the future.

At the very end of the interview, Rishab Shetty spoke about his feelings about winning the National Award. He mentioned that he did not expect to bag such an honor but felt that the glory was equally shared by all the members who worked hard to bring the film to the screen.

He shared, “I just do my work, but 'Kantara's' win should go to every team member involved in it. I am just a face of it, but there were a lot of technicians who gave their best for the film. I want to thank the people on their behalf.”

On the work front, Rishab was last seen in the 2023 film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. Also, he will be working on the prequel to the National Award-winning film Kantara, which is titled Kantara Chapter 1.

