Amaran: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer biopic wraps up shoot with ‘The Battle Frame’; see VIDEO

Sivakarthikeyan is all geared up to release his much-awaited biographical movie called Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. The film also features the ever-talented Sai Pallavi in the lead role in her first collaboration with the actor.

The film's production has wrapped up, as announced by the makers. They even posted a video shot of Sivakarthikeyan in a soldier's outfit, with director and stunt duo Anabriv by his side, naming it "The Battle Frame."

Check out the final frame of Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran

The upcoming biopic action movie Amaran is an adaptation of the book India's Most Fearless written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The story is based on real events that involved the life of the martyred soldier, Major Mukund Varadarajan.

With Sivakarthikeyan playing the lead role, Sai Pallavi was roped into playing his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese. Moreover, the film also has several actors in key roles including Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Premalu fame Shyam Mohan, and many more.

The movie marks the actor's 21st film with legendary actor Kamal Haasan co-producing the project under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. The film began shooting back in May 2023 with SK undergoing rigorous transformation for the role. The project is musically composed by GV Prakash Kumar with cinematography handled by CH Sai and editing by R. Kalaivanan.

Sai Pallavi’s next

After making quite the impact with the 2022 film Gargi, directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the Premam actress has already lined up quite a few projects. Besides Amaran, the actress is featuring alongside Naga Chaitanya for the movie Thandel which is also inspired by real-life events.

Moreover, Sai Pallavi is also roped into playing the lead role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and also in Junaid Khan’s upcoming movie.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen playing the lead role this year in the movie Ayalaan. The sci-fi movie follows the story of a man who teams up with an alien to stop a mad scientist. The film also featured actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles.

The actor is next set to work with director AR Murugadoss for the tentatively titled movie, SK 23. The action thriller film marks a comeback for the director and also has Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role.

