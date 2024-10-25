Sivakarthikeyan reveals his association with Kamal Haasan for years; spills beans on actor’s reaction to Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan is preparing to return to the big screens this year with his movie Amaran, which is scheduled for release on October 31, 2024. Since the film is co-produced by Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan was recently asked about his relationship with the renowned actor over the years.

In an interview with India Today Digital, the Remo actor said, “Several years ago, I hosted the launch of S Ve Sekhar’s son, Ashwin Shekhar. At the event, I introduced Kamal Haasan sir in Rajinikanth’s voice. Hearing my intro, he said that I rushed from Hyderabad to attend the event, but it seems he (Sivakarthikeyan) is enough for all this.”

The actor continued how he had continuous interaction with Kamal Haasan when he hosted an awards show back in the day. He further added, “After Amaran began, I once again started interacting with him more. I was actually scared of him and worried that he would ask me something about the cinema and I wouldn’t know. Because of this, I used to stay silent around him.”

Sivakarthikeyan also explained how Kamal Haasan appreciated him for bankrolling a movie like Kottukkaali at such a young age. The actor also shared that he was tense when Haasan watched the non-dubbed version of Amaran. However, the legendary actor called it good and said that the team had done a very good job with the final results resting in the audience’s hands.

Moving ahead, the film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is a biopic focusing on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film is based on a book called India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

Advertisement

The story follows the life of a martyred soldier who dedicated his life to the nation in a counterterrorism operation. In addition to SK in the lead role, the movie also features Sai Pallavi as his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Watch the Amaran trailer feat. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi here:

Moreover, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, and many more in key roles and is releasing for Diwali this year.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi reveals a person from Bollywood asked her to hire a PR team to stay in limelight; Her REPLY cannot be missed